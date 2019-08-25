Go to Massimo Adami's profile
@massimo_adami
Download free
bread on brown surface
bread on brown surface
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A perfect choux: round ain’t a whole regular cavity

Related collections

Foodie Collection
1,497 photos · Curated by Joe Phil
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
drink
Lanches
51 photos · Curated by Amanda Carvalho
lanch
Food Images & Pictures
bread
Pastry Photography
50 photos · Curated by Massimo Adami
pastry
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking