Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shweta Bhosale
@chingtaekim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
814 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food
366 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable