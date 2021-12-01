Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trac Vu
@tracminhvu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
aloe
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
conifer
agavaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY
88 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Negative Space Travel
462 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
colors
168 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers