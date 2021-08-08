Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fop Pro
@foppro
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Published
on
August 8, 2021
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Staubbach Falls Valley Lauterbrunnen Switzerland
Related tags
lauterbrunnen
switzerland
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
swiss alps
valley
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
swiss
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
trip
staubbach
outdoors
housing
building
HD Scenery Wallpapers
road
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HELLO DARKNESS, MY OLD FRIEND
945 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road