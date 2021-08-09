Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zaky Yuhda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nuvasa Bay Batam (Pantai Palm Spring, Nongsa), Sambau, Batam City, Riau Islands, Indonesia
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nuvasa bay batam (pantai palm spring
nongsa)
sambau
batam city
riau islands
indonesia
nature green
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
garden
plant
arbour
path
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Fairytale
414 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand