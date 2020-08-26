Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
The Average Tech Guy
@the_average_tech_guy
Download free
Share
Info
Greece
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vintage camera.
Related collections
People
203 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
rain
38 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
99 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Related tags
camera
electronics
greece
HD Grey Wallpapers
digital camera
meopta
flexaret
film
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
tech
technology
old
dual lens
manual
Free pictures