Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
pollen
invertebrate
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
blossom
Flower Images
asteraceae
daisy
daisies
petal
apidae
wasp
hornet
andrena
Backgrounds
Related collections
First collection
1,029 photos
· Curated by Ango W
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
flower
842 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,323 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images