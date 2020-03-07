Go to Laura Ohlman's profile
Available for hire
Download free
ice cream with strawberry on clear glass cup beside stainless steel spoon
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS-1Ds Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dessert in a glass cup

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Brown Backgrounds
spoon
cutlery
raspberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant
creme
cream
dessert
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Maldives
24 photos · Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking