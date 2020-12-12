Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mayer Tawfik
@mayertawfik
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
oven
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Fire Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
shoreline
appliance
burner
electrical device
coast
Light Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Deep thinking
836 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
City Life
83 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building