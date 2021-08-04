Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Polina Kocheva
@kocheva
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stechelberg, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
stechelberg
lauterbrunnen
paragliding
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
alps
adventure
leisure activities
mountain range
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
peak
gliding
slope
parachute
Free stock photos
Related collections
Life's a Party
1,015 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Tidy!
151 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant