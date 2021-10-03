Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcus Ganahl
@marcus_ganahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chur, Switzerland
Published
29d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Still life
Related tags
chur
switzerland
furniture
table lamp
lamp
HD Wood Wallpapers
table
door
hardwood
living room
indoors
room
lighting
Free pictures
Related collections
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Vintage
210 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building