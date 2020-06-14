Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karina Vorozheeva
@_k_arinn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
Fruits Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
peony
carnation
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Texture
244 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
This is My Song
78 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
song
Music Images & Pictures
hand