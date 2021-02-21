Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Staveley, Kendal, UK
Published
on
February 21, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
birds singing in Staveley
Related tags
staveley
kendal
uk
chaffinch
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
jay
blue jay
bluebird
finch
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portrait Orientation
2,416 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Black & White
890 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
THE WILD LIFE
561 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal