Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ak Ka
@kantea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
calm
Nature Images
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
still
HD White Wallpapers
leaves
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
gray
Life Images & Photos
Leaf Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Birds Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Messages
596 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
bee
31 photos · Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
The Minimal Collection
65 photos · Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images