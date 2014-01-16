Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michal Kubicek
@michalkubicek
Download free
Published on
January 16, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hayfield and hay bales
Share
Info
Related collections
Landscapes
118 photos
· Curated by Beverly Bosik
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Landscape
9 photos
· Curated by Penny Tackett
Landscape Images & Pictures
field
plant
Landscapes
35 photos
· Curated by Aaron Jason
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Related tags
hay
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
straw
summertime
harvest
wheat
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
plant
grain
flora
produce
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
farm
field
agriculture
bale
Free pictures