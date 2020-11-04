Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vadym Lebedych
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
atmosphere
127 photos
· Curated by helen wyllie
atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds