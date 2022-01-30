Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
VENU GOPALA REDDY MULE
@mvgreddy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
samsung, SM-G975F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Marigold flower plantation, near mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
marigold flower gardens
field
Nature Images
grassland
outdoors
countryside
farm
rural
meadow
vegetation
plant
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
land
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
cafe
162 photos · Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop
Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Simplicity
24 photos · Curated by Rosan Harmens
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers