Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
S. Laiba Ali
@grackle
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red pepper and green peppers
Related tags
plant
Brown Backgrounds
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
pepper
lizard
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
Snake Images & Pictures
produce
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Arcade
804 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Aerial Photos
685 photos
· Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone