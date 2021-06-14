Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Harmatiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lviv, Львовская область, Украина
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon 600d
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lviv
львовская область
украина
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fungus
conifer
moss
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Moving Light
43 photos · Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures