Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leo Wieling
@leowieling
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
studio
Music Images & Pictures
mixer
sound
sound engineering
recording music
sound engineer
recording studio
microphone
electrical device
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Summer
1,322 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
Write, Read, Note
553 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
455 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass