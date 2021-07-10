Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shabeer S
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nymphaea nouchali
Related tags
kerala
india
Nature Backgrounds
Color Backgrounds
purple flowers
ambal flower
Flower Images
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human