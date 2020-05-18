Go to Ingo Stiller's profile
@ingo231177
Download free
grayscale photo of lion lying on grass
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
bw
Cat Images & Pictures
big cat
b&w
mammal
Backgrounds

Related collections

Lions
53 photos · Curated by Lori Assadi Ramsey
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Wild Cats
213 photos · Curated by Jaimes Roe
wild cat
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking