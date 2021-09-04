Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kien Nguyen
@ngntrngkn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
Rose Images
rose flower
kinda blue rose
geranium
plant
blossom
pollen
Rose Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bohemian love child
117 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
Buildings
172 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
building
architecture
urban
Urban Spaces
94 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers