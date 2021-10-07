Unsplash Home
Kuzzat Altay
@kuzzat
Lincoln Memorial, Lincoln Memorial Circle Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Where is my family
Related tags
lincoln memorial
lincoln memorial circle northwest
washington
dc
usa
uyghur
xinjiang
china
human rights
justice
genocide
holocaust
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
audience
speech
lecture
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
