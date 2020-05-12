Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
steve pancrate
@redaska
Download free
Share
Info
Cambridge, MA, USA
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Desaturated
Related tags
staircase
building
architecture
cambridge
ma
usa
stripe
facade
HD Black Wallpapers
curve
shadow
HD White Wallpapers
blackandwhite
bnw
Light Backgrounds
office building
banister
handrail
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Water
160 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Cozy Contemplations
174 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures