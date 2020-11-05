Italian market ; marché Italien ; mercato Italiano Markets are more than just people selling fruits and vegetables. They are traditions, celebrations, inspirations. They are a reflection of our culture, our history, our neighbourhood. They stimulate our senses, nourish our bodies, feed our minds, and arouse our imaginations. Sellers shouting out prices. Grandmothers selecting the ripest tomatoes for their special sauce. Fathers teaching their daughters how to pick the best berries. And all of this, on a crisp Saturday morning in the middle of fall...