Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elang Wardhana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
farmer
HD Green Wallpapers
chili
farming
Nature Images
outdoors
field
People Images & Pictures
human
countryside
grassland
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
farm
rural
pasture
paddy field
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor