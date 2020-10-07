Go to Daniel Smyth's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding black pen and white printer paper
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Someone working on a precision fixture in manufacturing

Related collections

Precision tooling
6 photos · Curated by Daniel Smyth
tooling
precision
cnc
kuppersbusch
112 photos · Curated by Beatriz Glikmanas
kuppersbusch
indoor
kitchen
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking