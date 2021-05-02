Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
andrena
hornet
wasp
blossom
Flower Images
apidae
honey bee
asteraceae
daisy
daisies
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
Patterns
41 photos
· Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma