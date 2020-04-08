Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sophie Dyson
@skd1203
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bright Bracken
Related tags
plant
focus
HD Green Wallpapers
spiky
bright
HD Yellow Wallpapers
vegetation
bush
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
HD Orange Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Layers
563 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Sweet Smell
122 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock