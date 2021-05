Usually, I’m that individual in search of rooftops tops to shoot the skylines of the cities I travel to. On my recent trip to Chongqing, I was in a constant daze trying to navigate this maze of a city I was too scared to venture into building in search of rooftops as I stood out like a sore thumb among the locals. Feeling frustrated I ventured to a public square a few hours before my flight out and I was lucky to get this shot. It’s quick become one of my favourite shots.