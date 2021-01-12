Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
person holding green plant in black pot
person holding green plant in black pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Hand holding an Aphelandra white wash.

Related collections

Plant App
57 photos · Curated by Rachel Du Val
plant
indoor plant
HD Green Wallpapers
House Plants
189 photos · Curated by Phil Jones
house plant
plant
houseplant
Plants
31 photos · Curated by Ashleigh Tuck
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking