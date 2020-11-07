Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oscar Helgstrand
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Three chillis linded up on a white background
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
three
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
presentaiton
fodd
chile pepper
chilli
handpicked
chili pepper
spice
home grown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
pepper
bell pepper
Free pictures
Related collections
Fruits&Veggies Isolated
270 photos
· Curated by Maria Dimoliou
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant
10MillionBlackVeganWomen
125 photos
· Curated by Liliia Chigur
10millionblackveganwoman
Food Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Spices
47 photos
· Curated by Rachel Jones
spice
Food Images & Pictures
powder