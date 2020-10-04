Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monika Stawowy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
geranium
vegetation
bush
dahlia
acanthaceae
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water Drop
216 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers