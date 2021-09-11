Go to Hu Jiarui's profile
@mark991130
Download free
woman in black and white floral kimono standing on gray concrete floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
footwear
robe
fashion
gown
kimono
Free pictures

Related collections

THE WILD LIFE
557 photos · Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Fields
53 photos · Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking