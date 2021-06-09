Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Harmatiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lviv, Львовская область, Украина
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lviv
львовская область
украина
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
photography
photo
pottery
Public domain images
Related collections
International Women's Day
186 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor