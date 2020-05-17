Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Three thirsty dogs drinking water on a hot day in Mussoorie, India.
Related tags
mussoorie
uttarakhand
india
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
canine
Brown Backgrounds
Wolf Images & Pictures
red wolf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Sea Me Now 🌊
190 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images