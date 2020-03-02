Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dave Hoefler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Cross Plains, WI, USA
Published
on
March 2, 2020
Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Wishing Well
Related tags
cross plains
wi
usa
ice
outdoors
drone photography
dji mavic pro 2
midwest
wisconsin
lake
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
vertical
HD Wallpapers
no people
indian lake county park
aerial photography
shape
HD Green Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Outdoors
25 photos
· Curated by Mary Higgins
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beauty
739 photos
· Curated by Alexander Us
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Aerial Drone
1,242 photos
· Curated by Kravio
drone
aerial
outdoor