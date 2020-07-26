Go to Christophe Meyer's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black metal framed glass pendant lamp
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Karlsruhe, Germany
Published on Canon EOS 5D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Flatlay: Tech Edition
51 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
tech
flatlay
work
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human
NHS 73
29 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking