Go to Sandra Tenschert's profile
@lewitt_audio
Download free
pink and silver condenser microphone
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Studio microphone LCT 440 PURE from LEWITT

Related collections

Audiophile
79 photos · Curated by Clayton Parker
audiophile
Music Images & Pictures
record
Audio Demo Day
17 photos · Curated by Oscar Almendarez
audio
microphone
headphone
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking