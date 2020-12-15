Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandra Tenschert
@lewitt_audio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Studio microphone LCT 440 PURE from LEWITT
Related tags
microphone
condenser
studio
recording
440pure
lewitt
studiolight
recording session
audio
studio microphone
magenta
HD Pink Wallpapers
machine
Free images
Related collections
Abstract
139 photos
· Curated by Jenna Uusimaki
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Audiophile
79 photos
· Curated by Clayton Parker
audiophile
Music Images & Pictures
record
Audio Demo Day
17 photos
· Curated by Oscar Almendarez
audio
microphone
headphone