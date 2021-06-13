Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Surya Prakash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Xiaomi, Redmi 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
rosebud
rose flower
rosebud creek
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Happy People
43 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Happy Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
smile
Psalms Workbook
40 photos
· Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Urban Folk
286 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
man