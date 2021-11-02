Unsplash Home
Clay LeConey
Manressa Island, Norwalk, CT, USA
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Manresa power plant in Connecticut.
manressa island
norwalk
ct
usa
energy plant
fuel prodcution
marsh
bog
water reflection
Sunset Images & Pictures
power plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
land
outdoors
building
architecture
tower
