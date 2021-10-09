Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
macro
Flower Images
Nature Images
bug
honey bee
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
apidae
plant
Brown Backgrounds
bumblebee
wasp
hornet
andrena
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Patterns
36 photos · Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Repetition
23 photos · Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Oh Baby!
31 photos · Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human