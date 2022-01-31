Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marwan Ahmed
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zebra crossing.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
road
People Images & Pictures
footwear
pedestrian
speed
outdoors
crosswalk
HD White Wallpapers
safety
couple
asphalt road
citizens
male female
HD City Wallpapers
traffic
Women Images & Pictures
citizenship
active
white stripes
legs walking
Backgrounds
Related collections
Follow Me
56 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
172 photos · Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain