Go to Patrik Velich's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white sweater and black skirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

IG: pgh_foto

Related collections

Girl
259 photos · Curated by Jane Eyre
Girls Photos & Images
human
clothing
Head, Body
245 photos · Curated by Yifat Sheffi
body
head
human
Blog Images
323 photos · Curated by Jackie Torres
blog
human
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking