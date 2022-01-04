Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dhwani Jalan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khajuraho, Khajuraho, India
Published
20d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Highlights and shadows
Related tags
khajuraho
india
building
architecture
Brown Backgrounds
crypt
pillar
column
tower
spire
steeple
archaeology
Free images
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Roads
224 photos
· Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures