aerial view of city buildings near body of water during daytime
Singapore Island, Singapore
View of the Gardens by the bay from the infinity pool deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.Located in Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay is a key project in delivering the Singapore Government’s vision of transforming Singapore into a ‘City in a Garden’. Cooled Conservatories at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore, has won the World Building of the Year Award at the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards 2012. The project is designed by Wilkinson Eyre, Grant Associates, Atelier One and Atelier Ten.

