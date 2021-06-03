Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Joshua
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
droplet
Free images
Related collections
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds