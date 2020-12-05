Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malkarium
@malka8
Download free
Share
Info
Sweden
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A blue lake where the water is perfectly still.
Related collections
Road Trip & Outdoor
157 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
lake
sweden
land
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
pond
HD Sky Wallpapers
reflektive
lily
waterlily
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos