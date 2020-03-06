Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lu Gu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
apiaceae
petal
aster
geranium
hornet
invertebrate
wasp
andrena
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
Free images
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Light Painting
1,215 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night
All the Colour
281 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant